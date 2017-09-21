Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts What Kind Of Winter Delaware Valley Will Have

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents of the Delaware Valley might not be dealing with much snowfall this winter if the prediction holds true.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac released its winter forecast this week. It is predicting a warm winter with below-average snowfall for the Delaware Valley and the Atlantic Corridor.
“Winter temperatures will be above normal, on average, with the coldest periods in early to mid-December, late December, early January, and early February,” the almanac says. “Precipitation will be above normal, with below-normal snowfall. The snowiest periods will occur in late December and mid- to late January.”
The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts that the average temperature for November will be 45 degrees, in December 42 degrees, January at 38 degrees and February at 33 degrees.
If you’re a summer person, the Old Farmer’s Almanac is also predicting a “hotter than normal” summer in 2018 for the area.
But before winter comes, the area must first get through fall, which begins Friday.