Officers Help Man Tie His Tie For Job Interview

ST LOUIS (CBS) — A man in Saint Louis was about to head to a job interview but had one problem… he didn’t know how to tie a tie.

So he decided to look for some help at the bus stop. That’s where two police officers were on patrol.

The man walked up to them and told them about his interview.

He then asked if either of them could help with the tie. Turns out, they could.

It all paid off, the man not only got the job but he also got several offers from other places.

