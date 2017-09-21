Frantic Search Underway To Save Little Girl Buried Under Concrete Of Collapsed Mexico School Building

MEXICO CITY (CBS) — A frantic search is underway in Mexico to save a little girl buried under concrete and other debris as she is trapped in the rubble of a collapsed school building.

The search has become a symbol of hope that others could still be rescued two days after a 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Mexico City on Tuesday.

A rescuer shimmied into a crawl space at a collapsed elementary school in Mexico City. Rescuers are trying to reach a little girl who has been talking with them and wiggling her fingers.

A rescuer told a reporter thermal cameras indicate several other children are also inside.

Dramatic video from Wednesday shows two students being pulled to safety through cracks in the debris.

The earthquake killed more than two dozen people at the school, most of them children.

More than 50 survivors have been pulled to safety throughout the region, but it’s a race against time as soldiers, police, firefighters and citizens dig through the debris.

Mexico City remains a dangerous place as nearly 40 buildings have already collapsed.

The earthquake has killed more than 200 people.