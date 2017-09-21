Man Arrested For Stealing More Than $100K In Rolex Watches From Main Line Jewelry Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a Main Line jewelry store in which the suspect made off with more than $100,000 worth of watches.
It happened on August 15 at Bernie Robbins Jewelry Store in the 700 block of East Lancaster Avenue in the Villanova section of Radnor Township.
Police say Joseph Taylor was taken into custody on Thursday morning. Authorities say he is the man seen in store surveillance video holding up an employee at gunpoint.
“The male pulled a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband, demanded that he open the case,” said Detective James Metzler with the Radnor Township Police Department. “The manager complied and the individual took nine Rolex watches, put them in his pockets and then ran out the front door.”
Police say a tip led authorities to Taylor.