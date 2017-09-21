Deaf Man Dies After Being Shot By Police Multiple Times

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (CBS) — Authorities in Oklahoma City have launched an investigation after police shot and killed a deaf man.
Two officers say they were responding to a hit-and-run Tuesday night when they spotted the truck they were looking for at the home of Magdiel Sanchez.
Sanchez, who was not the suspect, was holding a metal pipe when police arrived. The officers told the man to drop the pipe but neighbors yelled that he was deaf.
“When you have a weapon out you can get what they call, “tunnel vision” or you can really lock in to the person who has the weapon, but they very much could have not heard everyone yelling,” said Oklahoma City Police Department Captain Bo Matthews.
One officer shot Sanchez multiple times, killing him.
“Why didn’t they use another option rather than just going to deadly force. I think we need to think about how we approach people with invisible disabilities,” said J.R. Reininger with Oklahoma Association of the Deaf.
Police say Sanchez’s father was responsible for the hit-and-run incident.
The officer who shot Sanchez is on administrative leave during the investigation.
