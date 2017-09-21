School District Reportedly Accepting Toilet Paper Donations Due To Budget Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A school district in King County, Washington is reportedly suffering from such a budget shortfall that they’re calling for toilet paper donations.
“Due to the Kent School District budget crisis, some schools have been unable to purchase paper goods!” read an orange flyer, which was distributed to parents. “Educators are working to take some of the pressure off of the school’s budget by collecting necessary paper supplies.”
According to KIRO in Seattle, toilet paper donations are being accepted at Kent schools from October 9 through 12.
The school district is also accepting construction paper, paper towels, reams of copy paper and facial tissue.
The superintendent for the school district tells KIRO that the budget shortfall was caused by a miscalculation of enrollments.