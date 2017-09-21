Eagles Players: Chance Warmack To Replace Isaac Seumalo

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It sounds like Chance Warmack will replace Isaac Seumalo as the Eagles’ starting left guard on Sunday.

Seumalo, 23, struggled all game in the team’s Week 2 loss at the Chiefs. Still, offensive coordinator Frank Reich told reporters, “We’re not going to make any changes.” That was earlier in the week.

On Wednesday, some of the Eagles players began to suggest that Warmack — who took first team reps at practice — will start over Seumalo at left guard.

Warmack was the No. 10 overall pick in 2013 to the Titans. The Eagles signed Warmack to a one-year deal this past offseason.

