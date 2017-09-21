Companies Looking To Hire Thousands Of Season Workers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for the holidays, companies impacted by the gift-giving season have big plans to hire seasonal workers.

People hired now are typically paid hourly and work from November through January.

Fedex expects to add more than 50,000 of those employees.

To help get packages where they need to go.

UPS wants to hire about 95,000 seasonal workers.

Target plans to stock its stores with people by adding about 100,000 jobs.

Amazon, GAP and Toys ‘R’ Us are also hiring seasonal workers.

The temp job could become permanent.

UPS says, over the past three years, 35 percent of seasonal workers got a full-time gig.

FedEx says many of the 50,000 added last year became full-time job opportunities.

If you need a job, go online, search using key phrases like seasonal jobs or holiday hiring near me.

You can also go to the website of a national company to apply for that perfect position.