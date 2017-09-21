Baby Dies After Mother Sacrifices Life To Give Birth

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — The baby of a Michigan mother who sacrificed her own life in order to give birth to her sixth child passed away on Wednesday.
Carrie DeKlyen decided to forego clinical trials and chemotherapy to treat her brain cancer since it would have meant ending her pregnancy.
Doctors removed Carrie’s feeding and breathing tubes one day after her daughter, Life Lynn, was born.
Born prematurely, Life Lynn weighed one pound and four ounces, and was in neonatal intensive care.
Life Lynn’s death was announced on the Cure 4 Carrie Facebook page, which was created to share updates about the family.
“I have no explanation of why this happened, but I do know Jesus loves us and someday we will know why,” the Facebook post said.
Read the full post below:
“It is with great sadness and a absolutely broken heart that I tell you Life Lynn passed away last night. Carrie is now rocking her baby girl. I have no explanation of why this happened, but I do know Jesus loves us and someday we will know why. The grief we feel is almost unbearable, please be praying for our family.
Psalms 73:26
My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever”
