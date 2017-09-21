Police: ATM Skimmers Found In Philadelphia, Bucks, Montgomery Counties

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects accused of installing skimming devices at ATMs in Philadelphia, Bucks and Montgomery Counties.
Police say in multiple incidents, a device was placed over an ATM card reader and a second device was placed over the machine’s cash dispenser. The device over the cash dispenser had a small camera that recorded PIN entries from bank customers.
If you recognize the individuals in the photos below, please contact the PPD Major Crimes Unit at 215-686-3396/97, or dial 911.