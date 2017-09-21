Volunteer Firefighter Accused Of Inappropriately Touching 13-Year-Old Girl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County volunteer firefighter is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl.
Anthony Tinney, 30, is facing dozens of charges, including indecent assault and corruption of minors.
Middle School Teacher Suspended For Assigning Homework Featuring Rapper’s Explicit Lyrics
The victim told police Tinney began touching her on her thighs and other private areas when she was 12.
Eyewitness News has learned Tinney remains an active volunteer firefighters with the Ridley Park Fire Department.
A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2.
Video: Knife-Wielding Man Robs Dry Cleaner On Oxford Circle
Tinney is currently behind bars.