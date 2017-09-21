NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Volunteer Firefighter Accused Of Inappropriately Touching 13-Year-Old Girl

Filed Under: Anthony Tinney, Ridley Park Fire Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County volunteer firefighter is accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl.

Anthony Tinney, 30, is facing dozens of charges, including indecent assault and corruption of minors.

Middle School Teacher Suspended For Assigning Homework Featuring Rapper’s Explicit Lyrics

The victim told police Tinney began touching her on her thighs and other private areas when she was 12.

Eyewitness News has learned Tinney remains an active volunteer firefighters with the Ridley Park Fire Department.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2.

Video: Knife-Wielding Man Robs Dry Cleaner On Oxford Circle 

Tinney is currently behind bars.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch