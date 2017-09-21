76ers Announce Free Scrimmage At The Palestra

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Your first chance to see the 2017-18 Philadelphia 76ers will be on Sunday, October 1st at The Palestra, the team announced on Thursday.
The “Blue x White scrimmage” at The Palestra from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. will be free to the general public. Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, September 26th via 76ers social media platform.
“The Blue x White Scrimmage presents an opportunity for us to connect with our fans in a unique and personal manner,” Coach Brett Brown said. “I’m looking forward to introducing this year’s team at the iconic Palestra on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus. The building strongly represents the toughness and perseverance of the city of Philadelphia and of the 76ers organization.”