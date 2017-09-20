Zeoli Show Log 09.20.17

3pm- According to reports, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell plans to hold a Senate vote on the Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Bill. It’s not certain whether or not the proposed bill will have the 50 votes necessary to pass.
3:10pm- Governors Chris Christie and John Kasich have come out against the proposed Graham-Cassidy Healthcare Reform Bill.
3:35pm- While appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, Sen. Corey Booker stated that the Graham-Cassidy Bill has placed the nation’s healthcare in peril.
3:45pm- Following a state budget fight, Pennsylvania’s credit rating has been downgraded by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings.
4:25pm- While on The Late Show, Hillary Clinton referred to herself as “Paula Revere” warning American’s about Russia.
4:30pm- Democrat National Committee Vice Chairman Rep. Keith Ellison compared the deportation of illegal immigrants to the Holocaust.
4:35pm- While delivering a eulogy at comedian Dick Gregory’s funeral, Rep. Maxine Waters called for the impeachment of Donald Trump.
4:50pm- Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price has taken heat for choosing to fly in private jets instead of taking commercial flights.
5:20pm- Vandals defaced a monument honoring Francis Scott Key, the author of “The Star Spangled Banner.”