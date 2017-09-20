‘We’re Walking Around With A Scarlet Letter’: Dreamers At Rutgers Urge Reform During Meeting With NJ Congressman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Dreamers who attend Rutgers University got to meet with New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross Wednesday, urging him to push for reform.

Their nerves were on edge.

“We’re walking around with a scarlet letter.”

A graduate student at Rutgers Camden – this young man wants to remain anonymous. He’s undocumented and did not qualify for DACA; so he’s living in the shadows of Camden, New Jersey, a place with no sanctuary policy.

“I’ll be graduating soon, and now my situation is currently in limbo because I don’t even know if I’ll be able to obtain employment with that degree.”

The University is offering students access to counseling and immigration law services through Rutgers Camden Law School.

“They are America,” says Congressman Donald Norcross. He says federal lawmakers have a choice — to just save the Dreamers or go for comprehensive immigration reform. He wants the full shebang.

“We should be able to get this done,” Norcross said. But we’ll have to take a novel approach in this Congress. It’s called compromise.”

The six month timer ticks on, as dreamers wait and hope.