Robbery Suspect Plans To Sue Good Samaritan Who Stopped Robbery

FRESNO (CBS) –– A man who risked his life to stop an armed robbery may face legal problems for his troubles.

Craig Jerry can be seen on surveillance video attacking a knife-wielding robber at a Starbucks in Fresno in July.

Jerry hit him with a chair and the robber stabbed him in the neck. But Jerry was able to wrestle the knife away and stabbed the robber.

Now, the suspect’s mother said her son plans to sue Jerry for excessive force.

“The guy, in my opinion, went from a good Samaritan to a vigilante. Stabbing somebody that many times, it doesn’t take that many stab wounds to get somebody to succumb to you,” said the suspect’s mother, Pamela Chimienti.

The suspect’s mother said her son was stabbed 17 times. He’s in jail right now.

Jerry is not facing any criminal charges.

