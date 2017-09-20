Christian Numerologist Says World Will End On Sept. 23

CBS Local — If you had plans for the weekend, a Christian numerologist says you won’t get to them because the world is about to end.

David Meade, a self-proclaimed “researcher,” is predicting that a series of apocalyptic events will begin on Sept. 23 and, “a major part of the world will not be the same.”

According to Meade, the mysterious rogue planet Nibiru, also known as Planet X, is on a collision course with Earth, which will bring world-ending tsunamis and earthquakes. The numerologist claims the dates of recent events like the Great American Solar Eclipse and Hurricane Harvey’s flooding of Texas were all marked in the Bible. Meade now says his “Planet X theory” lines up with more bible codes and ancient markers on the Egyptian pyramids.

NASA has already dismissed the prediction; calling the whole thing a hoax. The space agency has reportedly known about the Nibiru conspiracy theory for years and shot down the talk of Armageddon in a 2012 statement.

“If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth … astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade, and it would be visible by now to the naked eye.”

Meade is a self-published author who writes that he studied astronomy at the University of Louisville. He and other doomsayers have actually been saying Nibiru would crash into the Earth several times before; which clearly did not happen. The latest prediction came in 2012 and was linked to the end of the Mayan calendar.

Further casting doubt on the theory, a Montreal-based radio producer attempted to book Meade for an interview to discuss his prediction, but he informed her that he wasn’t available for interviews until next week.

Just tried to book an interview w/ a researcher who says the world ends Saturday. Told me he's not available for interviews until next week. — Robyn Flynn (@robynlisaflynn) September 19, 2017

