Philly’s Commission For Women Delivers Findings On ‘State Of Women And Girls’ To Mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Commission For Women has delivered its findings to the mayor on what the city can do to help better the lives of its female residents.
For the last year, the commission has worked to learn as much as possible about the ‘The State of Women and Girls of Philadelphia.’
“We want to make sure we are well represented and that all the issues we care deeply about as it relates to women and girls are addressed,” said Dawn Chavous with the Commission For Women.
Chavous says through their research, they’ve put together five committees to help better the lives of women in Philadelphia.
“They are pay equality, entrepreneurship, education, mentorship, policy and advocacy,” she said.
On Wednesday evening, the commission held a meeting to get women from around the city involved in the committees and to present their findings and suggestions to Mayor Jim Kenney.
“We want to try to look at using this information for policy recommendations,” said Jovida Hill, with the Mayor’s Office of Engagement For Women, “and even legislation that will advance the quality of life for women and their families.”