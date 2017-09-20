Crews Respond To Hazmat Spill At Chester County Mushroom Processing Facility

Filed Under: Kennett Fire Company

KENNETT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Crews responded to a hazmat spill at a mushroom processing facility in Chester County on Tuesday morning.

The Kennett Fire Company says crews were dispatched to the facility on West South Street in Kennett Township around 11:30 a.m. after someone was exposed to an unknown chemical.

Due to the spill, 12 employees are being decontaminated and transported to local hospitals.

The facility has been evacuated and the spill has been contained.

No evacuations were made beyond the processing facility.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch