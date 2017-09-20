Students To Return To Class Friday As Methacton School District, Teachers Agree To Non-Binding Arbitration

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students in the Methacton School District will return to class on Friday.
The Methacton Education Association and the Methacton Board of Education have agreed to enter into non-binding arbitration, ending the work stoppage.
Teachers in the district have been on strike since Monday after contract negotiations between the teachers union and the school board broke down due to an impasse over health care premiums.
“We chose this option to strategically move us in the right direction towards a settlement that addresses our priorities.” said Diana Kernop, co-president of the education association. “I feel the School Board’s desire to enter this process long before the strike’s maximum duration gives insight into the dynamics of the Board, reflects the unity and strength of our members and the groundswell of community support MEA has received.”
Nearly 5,000 students in the Montgomery County school district were supposed to start school this past Monday.
The school district has been trying to work out a new contract with its teachers union since January.