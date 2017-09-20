New Life For Long Closed Station On PATCO Line

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — After years of debate, it appears the Delaware River Port Authority is moving ahead with plans to reopen the Franklin Square station along the PATCO high-speed line.
The Authority’s Board has awarded a $2 million design contract that is the first step to returning life to what was Philadelphia’s first stop along the line. It’s been dark since 1979.
“There’s been tremendous growth on both the Philadelphia and Camden side and more is expected, and this is going to help us have more capacity for more riders on the train line,” DRPA CEO John Hanson told KYW Newsradio.
Not only do they have to spruce the station up, they have to make it compatible with federal law, specifically the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“There are new laws relative to safety and accessibility that we’ll comply with,” Hanson added. “The thing is that it’s in an area of the city that we expect that will see significant new riders as the growth continues.”
Given recent changes in Camden’s business climate, more people are actually making the commute from Philadelphia to go to work.
Hanson expects construction to be completed by 2022.