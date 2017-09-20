Montco Woman Sentenced For Attack On Elderly Neighbor

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –– A 35-year-old Montgomery County woman will spend the next 5-to-10 years in prison, for attacking her 96-year-old neighbor in his driveway — for no apparent reason.
Thirty-five-year-old Elisabeth Floyd was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault for her attack of her neighbor, 96-year-old Alfred Payne.
“This was an unprovoked attack where she ran across the street, she threw him to the ground and she continued to beat him, causing him multiple substantial injuries including a broken hip,” said Prosecutor Robert Kolansky.
Kolansky says those injuries caused Payne’s death.
At her trial, Floyd took the stand and claimed she was a hero, as she saw Floyd fall and was trying to help him. But at her sentencing, she tearfully apologized to Payne’s family saying she takes full responsibility for her actions.
“She was not a hero, she was the attacker and that’s why we felt the apology today was not sincere,” said Prosecutor Meghan Carney.