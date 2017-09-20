Edward Turzanski: Former Trump Campaign Manager Is In Trouble Not Because Of Collusion With Russians

By Chris Stigall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Paul Manafort, former campaign manager to Donald Trump, remains at the center of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russia’s involvement with the 2016 election.  It was reported that Manafort was wiretapped by U.S. investigators before and after the election. President Trump had claimed that Trump Tower was wiretapped as well.

Edward Turzanski, a fellow with the Foreign Policy Research Institute tells The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that news of Manafort being surveilled largely vindicates what Trump had suggested.

“Manafort’s in trouble not because of any collusion with the Russians. He’s probably done some money laundering with the Russian mob. So he plays with unsavory figures, he got caught, and the prediction here- two things to keep in mind -one, the wiretaps were given based on foreign surveillance, so that turns out to be horse hockey, so forget this collusion business. The real deal here is money laundering, bad dealings with corrupt money and in the end those are the convictions Mueller’s going to give you. Out of this whole special prosecutor business.”

Turzanski says whatever comes from Mueller’s investigation, it will not have anything to do with Trump and Russia.

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Guide To Big Two Autumn Getaways
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch