Edward Turzanski: Former Trump Campaign Manager Is In Trouble Not Because Of Collusion With Russians

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Paul Manafort, former campaign manager to Donald Trump, remains at the center of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russia’s involvement with the 2016 election. It was reported that Manafort was wiretapped by U.S. investigators before and after the election. President Trump had claimed that Trump Tower was wiretapped as well.

Edward Turzanski, a fellow with the Foreign Policy Research Institute tells The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that news of Manafort being surveilled largely vindicates what Trump had suggested.

“Manafort’s in trouble not because of any collusion with the Russians. He’s probably done some money laundering with the Russian mob. So he plays with unsavory figures, he got caught, and the prediction here- two things to keep in mind -one, the wiretaps were given based on foreign surveillance, so that turns out to be horse hockey, so forget this collusion business. The real deal here is money laundering, bad dealings with corrupt money and in the end those are the convictions Mueller’s going to give you. Out of this whole special prosecutor business.”

Turzanski says whatever comes from Mueller’s investigation, it will not have anything to do with Trump and Russia.