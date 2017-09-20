Dog Found Neglected In Rhode Island Finds New Foster Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Three people have been arrested after a dog was found neglected in Rhode Island last weekend.

Friends of Central Falls Animals says an elderly dog found wandering in a yard on in Central Falls was severely matted and could barely close her mouth due to her teeth falling out.

“Her mouth wasn’t aligned and for a few minutes [the doctor] was suspicious of a broken jaw, but it turns out her teeth were bothering her so much she couldn’t close her mouth. Once they fell out, you could see she was far more comfortable,” said Friends of Central Falls Animals in a Facebook post.

The doctor caring for the dog says the matting was one of the worst cases he’s seen in a long time.

The pup, who officials believe to be around 16 to 18 years old, has now been named Treasure.

According to the Rhode Island SPCA, Juan Gonzalez, Ciara Pabon and Jomar Gonzalez are all facing charges in connection to the abuse and neglect of Treasure.

At arraignment, Juan Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the charge of cruelty to animals. He will given an 11 month sentence, 90 days of which he will serve in prison.

Pabon and Jomar Gonzalez pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

“It was a true community effort between the RISPCA, Central Falls Animal Control, Central Falls Police, and Friends of Homeless Animals of RI to find and hold accountable the individuals in question,” said Joe Warzycha, animal cruelty investigator with the RISPCA. “Now it will be up to the justice system of Rhode Island to make sure they are held accountable.”

Treasure is being cared for at her new foster home and is growing stronger by the day.

“She probably had the best nights sleep then she has ever had in quite a long time. When she woke up, she was happy to indulge in a hearty breakfast,” said Friends of Central Falls Animals.