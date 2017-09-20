Camden County Joins Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes

CAMDEN, NJ. (CBS) — The long list of areas vying to lure retail giant Amazon to locate their second corporate headquarters has gotten a little longer, with South Jersey now expressing interest in the idea.
Philadelphia and the state of Delaware have already said they’ll put in proposals. Now Camden County wants in.
Freeholders voted to work with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to put together their own bid.
Freeholder Director Lou Cappelli says the city of Camden and the county as a whole is uniquely positioned to attract Amazon. Fellow freeholder Jeffrey Nash would concur.
“We don’t view it as competing with Delaware or Philadelphia because it really is a regional project,” Nash told KYW Newsradio. “If we’re successful in convincing Amazon to come to Camden County, the residents of Philadelphia, Delaware and certainly Camden County will be the beneficiaries.”
Then again, with tens of thousands of potential jobs on the line, areas from Toronto to Texas have expressed interest in Amazon’s plans.