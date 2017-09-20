Deaf Dog Displaced By Hurricane Irma Searching For Forever Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A deaf dog displaced by Hurricane Irma is searching for a forever home.
The Morris Animal Refuge says Bruno, who is deaf, is shy at first but has quickly warmed up and is affectionate.
Bruno has even started learning some basic hand signals!
“His deafness also makes him very visually reactive and he probably would not do well with active cats,” said Morris Animal Refuge. “He loves to run and would love a nice big, secure yard or a running partner. He has lots of good, fun, playful energy. He needs some basic training but seems to be catching on quickly with good modeling from my other dog, lots of patience and treats.”
To learn more about Bruno CLICK HERE.