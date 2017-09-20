Brotherly Love: Jenkintown Bands Join Hurricane Relief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As yet another hurricane winds through the Caribbean, a group of Jenkintown musicians is throwing a concert to raise money to help the victims of these devastating storms.

“This is a neighborhood filled with talented musicians, lots of bands,” said Joe Duffey of Jenkintown as he set up to rehearse with his band, Camera Thief. He hopes that Saturday night, this small club is packed.

“It’s loud. This event is going to be big. This event’s going to be loud,” Joe said.

The upcoming event started with a call from another musician, Jenkintown Mayor Ed Foley, who was watching hurricane coverage on TV a few days ago.

“By the time Irma came through, it was clear people were going to need a lot of help,” the mayor said. “I could see that there were going to be pictures on TV of people suffering, a lot of destruction, and I thought, if there’s some way we can help them, let’s try.”

The mayor started contacting fellow musicians and word spread. Camera Thief drummer Robert DeFazio of Doylestown had been watching the same TV coverage.

“I’ve seen things that I’ve never seen before,” DeFazio said. “You know, highways covered to the street signs 30 feet in the air. It just blew my mind, so anything we and I can do to help.”

Now five bands including Camera Thief will play a Saturday night fundraising concert at the Uptown at the Piazza on the Square on Old York Road in Jenkintown. Tickets are $50. The money raised will go to an organization in Pittsburgh called Brother’s Brother Foundation.

The mayor explained, “What they do is take in surplus items and send them all over the world and make sure that the people who need them get it.

“If people donate to this cause, great. If they donate another way to somebody else, great. But these needs don’t go away as fast as the headlines go away,” the mayor said.

The concert will be held Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 7:00 pm until midnight at Uptown at the Piazza on Town Square.

To find out more, go to http://www.bit.ly/jtowncares.