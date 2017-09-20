Defendant Accused Of Sucker-Punching Man With Cerebral Palsy Throws Court Case Into Chaos

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man caught on camera sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy is in Chester County court Wednesday.

Barry Baker was expected to plead guilty, but things didn’t exactly go as planned.

Police say Baker sucker-punched a man with cerebral palsy outside a West Chester 7-Eleven in May.

Baker also mocked the man, imitating his struggle to walk.

The judge asked Baker if he agreed with the facts after an assistant district attorney read them, and he replied, “Absolutely not.”

Those words threw the case into some brief chaos.

The judge told Baker and his lawyer, who appeared to be shocked, that the case would head to trial.

Baker claims there is video out there that he and the victim saw each other before the incident at 7-Eleven.

However, Baker is going to try to plead guilty again.

Baker was going to see possibly two to four years for two counts of assault and flight to avoid apprehension.