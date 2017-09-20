Apple CEO: DACA Is ‘Biggest Issue Of Our Time’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ahead of the iPhone 8 release on Friday, Apple’s CEO is talking about a broader kind of future — his vision for the country, believing companies should have values just like people do.
Sounding more like a country’s chief executive, Tim Cook says he feels he — and Apple — have a responsibility to speak up.
“If you see something going on that’s not right, the most powerful form of consent is to say nothing,” Cook said.
On preserving DACA:
“I think it’s the biggest issue of our time, currently,” he said, “because this goes to the values of being American. This is about basic human dignity and respect.”
And if he were in the Oval Office:
“My goal would be to monopolize the world’s talent,” Cook said, “because smart people create jobs.”
Cook tells the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York that teaching computer and app coding to the masses is critical for fostering a strong middle class — a return on investment in digital education.
