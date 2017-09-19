US HUD Secretary Ben Carson Helps Formally Open A Philadelphia High School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The US Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson was in Philadelphia Monday afternoon, to formally open a high school designed to be the centerpiece of a neighborhood redevelopment.
US HUD Secretary Carson stood at the entrance to the new Vaux Big Picture High School, and recognized the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s ongoing $500 million effort in the Sharswood area near 23rd and Master.
“As they were redeveloping this neighborhood, recognizing that there was a significant piece missing,” he said. “And that piece was education.”
PHA bought the closed Vaux High from the school district last year, renovated the building, and now the school is being run by the education firm Big
Picture, says principal Gabe Kuriloff.
“To see this space be open every day for students, to see them coming through the door, that look in their eye excited to learn, it is so powerful,” Kuriloff said.
Vaux opened this year for 125 9th graders.