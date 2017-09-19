Taco Bell To Open New Restaurants Without Drive-Thrus, Adding More Alcohol To Menu

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Taco Bell says it plans on opening more “cantina-style” restaurants in urban areas by 2022.
The Tex-Mex chain says that means less drive-thrus and more locations that sell alcoholic beverages.
The majority of the new locations will serve beer, wine, sangria, and slushies with tequila, rum, or vodka, according to a report from Food & Wine.
Officials with the restaurant say they especially want to make Taco Bell’s presence known in urban areas.
“Currently, there are already roughly 6,000 Taco Bell restaurants nationwide, but expanding the urban footprint, in particular, makes sense. The hipper vibe and smaller scale of these cantinas highlight another point, that the chain ‘isn’t afraid to try new things,'” said Taco Bell’s chief operating officer Mike Grams.
The new restaurants will be designed to express the local vibes with artwork, open kitchens, and digital menu boards, says Grams.
Taco Bell plans to expand with over 300 new locations in urban areas by 2022.
