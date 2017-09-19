SBA Linda McMahon: Women Are As Concerned About The Right Economy For Their Families As Men

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At the National Federation of Republican Women convention this past weekend in Philadelphia, a theme of, ‘”There’s no such thing as women’s issues, only people’s issues” was noted by mainstream media outlets. Linda McMahon, Administrator for the Small Business Administration and former Senate candidate for Connecticut told The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that when asked, she responds the same: there aren’t men’s or women’s issues, they’re everyone’s issues.

“I mean women are as concerned about having the right economy for their families as are men. Women are employed in the workplace. I do think we should have parody in jobs with opportunities. I do think that women should have equal access to capital based on their capabilities. So I think all those things, but I don’t think that you have to talk differently to women than you do to men because our issues are the same.”

As far as small businesses go, McMahon says they are responsible for the vast majority of jobs in this country.

“Small business really is the backbone and the engine of the economy and if you think about the fact that we now have about 30 million small businesses. And over 98 percent, almost 99 percent, of all businesses in this country are small businesses. A little over a half, almost 51 percent of those who are employed are employed either by a small business or own a small business. And two out of three new jobs are created by small business. So those are pretty powerful and compelling statistics.”

McMahaon says three of the biggest issues for small businesses is regulatory reform, tax reform and healthcare reform.