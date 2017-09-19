Fishing Pier Replaced After Superstorm Sandy Damaged By Jose

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a fishing pier at the New Jersey shore that was rebuilt after Superstorm Sandy has suffered damage from high waves caused by Hurricane Jose.
And they fear the damage at the Belmont Fishing Club pier in Belmar may worsen during Tuesday afternoon’s high tide.
Hurricane Jose Bringing Rough Surf, Beach Erosion To Jersey Shore
Belmar Mayor Matthew Doherty says a support beam has already detached and pilings were knocked loose in the morning waves.
Construction on the pier was completed in 2015 after it was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy. Stephanie Engelstad, business manager for the private club, says they will have to wait until the storm is over to review the new damage.
