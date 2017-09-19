TRACKING JOSE: Jose Bringing Rough Surf, Beach Erosion To Jersey ShoreFull Forecast  

Fishing Pier Replaced After Superstorm Sandy Damaged By Jose

Filed Under: Belmar, Hurricane Jose, Superstorm Sandy

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) — Officials say a fishing pier at the New Jersey shore that was rebuilt after Superstorm Sandy has suffered damage from high waves caused by Hurricane Jose.

And they fear the damage at the Belmont Fishing Club pier in Belmar may worsen during Tuesday afternoon’s high tide.

Hurricane Jose Bringing Rough Surf, Beach Erosion To Jersey Shore

Belmar Mayor Matthew Doherty says a support beam has already detached and pilings were knocked loose in the morning waves.

Construction on the pier was completed in 2015 after it was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy. Stephanie Engelstad, business manager for the private club, says they will have to wait until the storm is over to review the new damage.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Guide To Big Two Autumn Getaways
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch