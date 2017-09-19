TRACKING JOSE: Jose Bringing Rough Surf, Beach Erosion To Jersey ShoreFull Forecast  

Philly-Based Foreign Policy Expert Calls Trump UN Speech ‘Clear And Direct’

By Mark Abrams
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia-based foreign policy expert says President Trump’s UN speech clearly outlined for the General Assembly the nation’s positions on key issues.

Edward Turzanski, a fellow with the Foreign Policy Research Institute, says no one can accuse President Trump of clarity problems with this speech.

Turzanski says Trump’s attention to the North Korea situation was direct.

“He spoke in very dramatic terms about the threat, and what the United States intends to do to respond to that threat,” he said. “And, I would think, more than the North Koreans the Chinese are the ones who are going to take careful stock of what he said and how he said it.”

He says China has facilitated North Korea’s bad behavior and if it wants to, can exercise influence over the country’s dictator and his nuclear ambitions.

