Eagles Fans Bring ‘Run The Ball’ Sign To NovaCare Complex

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson is getting slack for calling 56 passes and just 13 runs in Sunday’s loss.

Related: LeGarrette Blount Doesn’t Care About Your Fantasy Team

So much so, that two fans brought a huge sign that reads: RUN THE BALL, to the NovaCare Complex ahead of Tuesday’s practice.

I'm sure these 2 valiant protesters taking their valuable time to object outside the Novacare will force real change. (via @MattLombardoPHL) pic.twitter.com/2xQI46mrET — Smitty (@SmittyBarstool) September 19, 2017

One fan with the sign has a t-shirt that reads: “ROLL THAT BLOUNT.”

“You gotta have balance in this game and I’ll be the first one to admit that we probably should give it a few more opportunities,” Pederson told the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday when asked about his lack of running. “But also yesterday, in that game, it was a little bit of a struggle at times to run the ball against a good defensive front. So we did take advantage of some of the throws down the field that we had.”

Related: Eagles Too One Dimensional In 27-20 Loss To Chiefs

Former Eagles fullback and 94WIP’s Jon Ritchie went off on Monday about Pederson’s decision not to run the ball.

“LeGarrette Blount had one carry,” Ritchie said. “He had six snaps the whole game. And that was a close game! We gave it to them on a short field twice and we were still in that game. We should have won that game in Arrowhead. Our leading rusher, in terms of carries, was Darren Sproles. He had 10. That’s not enough.”