Delco Offers Female Opioid Addicts “Second Chance” At A Better Life

CHESTER, PA (CBS) — Officials in Delaware County have unveiled a pilot program targeted to women recovering from opioid abuse. The object? To aid in their recovery by helping them find employment.

It’s called “Second Chance Employment” and the name really does say it all.

Chrissie Courson with MVP Recovery, a recovering addict herself, approached the county after one of her female clients had a hard time getting an office job.

“These women are mothers. These women are educated. These women are sober and these women deserve a second chance at life,” Courson told KYW Newsradio.

County Councilman David White, who co-chairs the county Heroin Task Force along with District Attorney Jack Whelan, couldn’t agree more.

“We understand that a vital piece to helping the residents succeed in long term recovery is having a job which provides stability and accountability,” he said, “and allows them to re-enter the community as responsible and contributing members of our society.”

Why target women? Courson says men who are addicted often have trade skills to fall back on when they re-enter the workforce after addiction therapy. Most women do not have those skills and have a harder time finding work.

Thirteen women will take part in the start of this program, getting training and assistance in preparing for a job interview. The county Chamber of Commerce has pledged to work with prospective employers to give these women a break.

The county has allocated 50 grand to get the program up and running, with hopes of expansion.