Several Delaware Valley, New Jersey Towns Ranked Best Places To Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Communities in New Jersey and the Delaware Valley have made a nationally ranked list of best places to live in the U.S.
Money Magazine just released its list of best places to live and Lower Merion is the highest ranked spot in the Delaware Valley.
The township on the Main Line ranked 46th, thanks to its low crime and nearby colleges.
West Goshen, Chester County, finished 72nd in the rankings, while East Norriton in Montgomery County came in at 83rd.
One New Jersey town came in the top 10 as North Arlington was ranked eighth due to its schools and low crime rate.
Saddle Brook in Bergen County came in 24th, while Parsippany-Troy Hills was ranked 33rd and Clifton at 36.
