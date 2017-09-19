Here’s The Play Ezekiel Elliott Quit On

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been in the news for plenty of negative off-the-field incidents. Now, he’s in the news for a negative on-the-field incident, something he’s not used to.
In by far his worst game as a pro — maybe ever — Elliott gave up on a Dak Prescott interception in the third quarter. Here’s the play.
SI.com’s Peter King things Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett should discipline Elliott.
“To give up on that play was horrendous,” King wrote. “Dallas coach Jason Garrett has to do something about it—if he has not already. Owner Jerry Jones should back his coach 100 percent when Garrett does discipline Elliott. And if Garrett does not, then there’s something seriously wrong in Dallas.”
Elliott finished the game with just eight yards on nine carries and four catches for 14 yards. The Cowboys lost to the Broncos, 42-17, falling to 1-1 on the season.