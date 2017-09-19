TRACKING JOSE: Jose Bringing Rough Surf, Beach Erosion To Jersey ShoreFull Forecast  

City’s Commission On Women Sets Sights On Equal Pay With New Report

By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Commission on Women released its first report, just six months after its holding its summit.

Women and girls make up more than 53 percent of the city’s population, and nearly 60 percent of the workforce while Philadelphia continues to be one of the poorest of the America’s large cities.

“Sixty percent of all children 18 and under are growing up in single parent homes, majority of those homes are headed by women,” said Executive Director Jovida Hill of the  Philadelphia Commission on Women.

She says the commission will spend the next year focused on women and economic empowerment.

“We don’t have pay equity, we still need to address the minimum wage issue,” she said.

The State of Women and Girl Report lays out details on women’s access to capital, education, employment in various sectors and more.

The Commission will present the report at the first Philadelphia Commission for Women Meeting.

The meeting takes place at the High School of the Future, 4021 Parkside Ave.  and for more on the commission and report for can go to the commission’s website here.

