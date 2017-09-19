Bill O’Reilly: ‘It’s Almost Like A New Revolutionary War’

Philadelphia (CBS) – It seems as if the country has moved away from using the word racism and instead uses white supremacists. Author and former Fox News host, Bill O’Reilly, tells The Dom Giordano Program on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that the far-left lost the culture war in the sense that they could not get through to the American people that socialism was good. Then you saw it in the election as Donald Trump became president.

“Now, right after that, the far left had meetings, and they have strategy sessions and say ‘you know what? We have to take a different tact, we have to do search and destroy, we have to go after Fox News, Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, all these people on one hand, and on the other hand we have to get across that the nation is bad.’ So the end game here to knock out the statues, to knock out the schools, all of this, is that the Constitution is a white supremacist document, forged by white supremacists and it has to be reworked and capitalism has to go and a lot of our freedoms have to go. That’s the end game here and people don’t understand how intense this battle is becoming. It’s almost like a new revolutionary war.”

O’Reilly, who parted ways with Fox News over sexual harassment allegations, says that his investigation team is going to have plenty of stuff to show what a fraud the accusations were and that it was a political hit job.

“This woman (accuser) didn’t produce a shred of evidence against me and yet all her allegations were printed in all the newspapers and on all the cable shows and ‘The Today Show’ and everything else. So we find out this woman was arrested and charged with filing a false police report in Detroit, and had tweeted years ago the same phrases she put in my mouth. It’s an impossible situation to believe now. Would the mainstream media print it? No. The whole thing is a giant fraud and any honest person knows it.”