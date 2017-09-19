Ben McAdoo Calls Out Eli Manning For ‘Sloppy QB Play’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Welcome to Manning Face week in Philadelphia. And what better way to get it started than this, right?

The Eagles host the Giants on Sunday in their home opener, and they’re getting the G-Men at the perfect. Ben McAdoo’s team is 0-2 and Eli Manning and the offense has just scored just one touchdown.

First Look: Eagles vs. Giants

Following Monday night’s 24-10 loss at home to the Lions, McAdoo called out the 36-year-old two-time Super Bowl winning QB for a delay of game 4th down play in the red zone.

“Sloppy quarterback play,” McAdoo said. “Quarterback and the center need to be on the same page there, we gotta get the ball snapped. Because we have a veteran quarterback who has played a lot of football and I expect us to get the ball snapped.”

Woah.

Manning finished the game 22 of 33 for 239 yards, with 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. He also took 5.0 sacks and the Giants have allowed 8.0 in two games.

The Eagles are listed as five-point favorites on Sunday, according to Vegas Insider.