TRACKING JOSE: Tropical Storm Watch Canceled For Shore Points

Zeoli Show Log 09.18.17

By Rich Zeoli

3:03 pm-Can President Trump get the UN reformed?

3:27 pm- Some people are unhappy about President Trump letting a child cut the White House’s lawn.

3:40 pm-Another Obama-care repeal bill is making its rounds.

4:10 pm-Hillary Clinton may question the legitimacy of the 2016 Election

4:25 pm- Is wearing cotton really racist? 

4:37 pm-A top US diplomat suggesting the country could re-engage with the Paris pact.

4:49 pm- Sean Spicer is on a media tour, will people start to like him?

5:09 pm- President Trump spoke at The UN and said it has not reached its full potential

5:35 pm- People were not thrilled about Sean Spicer showing up at The Emmys

5:44 pm- Lots of people took shots at President trump at The Emmys!

 

