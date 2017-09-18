Zeoli Show Log 09.18.17

3:03 pm-Can President Trump get the UN reformed?
3:27 pm- Some people are unhappy about President Trump letting a child cut the White House’s lawn.
3:40 pm-Another Obama-care repeal bill is making its rounds.
4:10 pm-Hillary Clinton may question the legitimacy of the 2016 Election
4:25 pm- Is wearing cotton really racist?
4:37 pm-A top US diplomat suggesting the country could re-engage with the Paris pact.
4:49 pm- Sean Spicer is on a media tour, will people start to like him?
5:09 pm- President Trump spoke at The UN and said it has not reached its full potential
5:35 pm- People were not thrilled about Sean Spicer showing up at The Emmys
5:44 pm- Lots of people took shots at President trump at The Emmys!