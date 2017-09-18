Fair Worker Hurt When He Falls Trying To Fix Ferris Wheel

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A fair worker who was trying to fix a broken Ferris wheel in North Carolina fell from the ride and suffered minor injuries.

Cellphone video shows the worker climbing up the Ferris wheel after one of the gondola cars began to tilt out of its normal position Friday night. A local television station reported that at least one young boy was inside the stuck gondola car.

When the worker dislodged the car, he lost his balance and fell, banging his body on the ride.

The Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro said in a statement Saturday that the worker was taken to a hospital. He was later released.

The ride was inspected by state officials and approved for future use.

