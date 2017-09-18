Wegmans Named Among Best Places To Work For Women

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Wegmans can add another distinction to its wall of honor.
The Rochester-based supermarket chain ranks seventh on FORTUNE and Great Place To Work’s 2017 list of ‘Best Workplaces for Women.’
Report: Toys ‘R’ Us Considering Filing For Bankruptcy This Week
The rankings are compiled using more than 400,000 employee surveys from hundreds of businesses nationwide and are based on how female workers rated companies in areas such as management, respect and opportunity.
NJ Postal Worker Charged With Fraud After Posting Photos On Facebook Zip-Lining, Rappelling
Wegmans consistently ranks high in FORTUNE magazine’s annual rankings of the ‘100 Best Companies to Work For.’ The prestigious list has included Wegmans for the past 20 years, with the grocery store chain taking the number two spot in 2017.
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.