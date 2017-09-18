Understanding How To Properly Treat Asthma

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is no doubt that we have treatments available for asthma that are better than they have ever been before. However, physicians and family members of those who suffer from asthma often don’t understand the best way to use asthma medications that are prescribed.

Unlike many treatments in medicine where a person can take a single pill once or twice a day for treatment of asthma, it can be more complex. For example, there are several types of inhalers which are used. Some inhalers are to immediately relieve the symptoms of asthma while others are used to help prevent asthma attacks from occurring in the first place. If someone uses the inhaler designed to prevent attacks when they are having an attack it doesn’t do any good.

There are other issues such as delivery systems including spacers which can be very complex. Researchers have found that it may be most effective to teach patients how to use these medications while in the office with the physician.

If possible, it may make the most sense to provide the medications in that setting. Having medications and not knowing how to use them is almost as bad as not having medications in the first place.