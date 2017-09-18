South Philly Woman Uses Fashion To Feed Homeless

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A South Philadelphia woman is using fashion to help those in need.

At 4’11, Aliya Mungin is the perfect size for her old Honda Civic. But that tiny car is how she does good big time by selling t-shirts and hats to feed those in need.

“I do everything from my car,” she says, “I set up…the whole back seat gets filled up.”

Mungin started collecting and giving away blankets to the homeless in the winter back in 2015. Then she decided she need to do more by giving all year.

“I took $100 out of my savings account one day,” she says, “I texted all my friends and told them to meet me at my aunt’s house.”

The 29-year-old and her friends went to the market to get ingredients for bag lunches. They made a few dozen then went out at night to give them away to the men and women sleeping on the streets.

“I don’t just throw them the food,” says Mungin, “I talk to them, make sure they are okay and I see what people need.”

She then couldn’t stop doing good. Instead, Mungin started an initiative she calls ‘I’m Feeding Philly.’

“I’ve always just had a heart for somebody else,” she says.

Mungin went out on Thursday and does it consistently one night a month, whether she has friends and family to come along. While she’s out, she sells her “I’m Feeding Philly” swag. She also sells it online using the proceeds to fund her effort.

“I split the money. Half goes for the food the other half goes for more product,” she says. “But we feed the homeless whether we sell anything or not.”

Janice Crawford say her daughter’s generous spirit first surfaced at age 9 — and by 12 years old, Mungin secretly moved in a classmate who she discovered was homeless.

“I worked the night shift at the airport,” says Crawford. “When I came home she’d be there, but I thought they were just going to school. But I found out Aliya was feeding the girl, clothing her and making sure she made it to class.”

Mom says she’s proud.

“I love my child,” she says, “she has a beautiful heart.”

Mungin says this effort is just the beginning.

“I want to raise money so I can feed more people,” she says, “and, eventually, I want to open up my own shelter for teen girls.”

