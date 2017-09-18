TRACKING JOSE: Tropical Storm Watch Canceled For Shore Points  | Coastal Flood Watch In Effect  

SEPTA Police: Pregnant Woman Overdoses Twice After Being Given Narcan

By Brandon Longo
Filed Under: Philadelphia, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A pregnant woman in Philadelphia is now in the hospital after authorities say she overdosed twice after being administered Narcan.

It happened Monday night near Hilton Street and Kensington Ave.

SEPTA police say they administered Narcan and upon returning to consciousness the woman refused medical treatment and walked away.

The woman, who authorities believe to be in late stages of pregnancy, was found 40 minutes later overdosing at Kensington and Alleghany Avenues.

Police say she was transported to the hospital by medics.

