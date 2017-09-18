NJ Postal Worker Charged With Stealing More Than $75K In Workers’ Compensation Benefits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A postal worker in Cape May County, New Jersey who claimed he suffered a debilitating wrist injury has been indicted on charges of workers’ compensation fraud after he posted photos that showed him zip-lining and rappelling.
The New Jersey Attorney General’s office says 59-year-old Robert McGeehan of Lower Township injured himself after a fall on the ice in 2008. Medical assessments in 2009 through 2012 showed he was fit to return to work, but he refuted those findings with reports from his personal doctor.
According to the indictment, between 2015 and 2017, McGeehan received more than $75,000 from the Office of Workers’ Compensation Program and the U.S. Postal Service.
Despite receiving the disability payments, prosecutors say McGeehan posted photos on Facebook of himself zip-lining and rappelling while on vacation. Investigators also say McGeehan was spotted outside his home using a chainsaw and doing other strenuous yard work.
McGeehan faces charges including theft by deception and insurance fraud.