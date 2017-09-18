Pennsylvania Senate Studies House Revenue Plan; Wolf Optimistic For Compromise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Senate returned from summer break Monday, and it remains unclear how soon the stalemate over how to fully fund the state budget may be broken…although Governor Tom Wolf is optimistic.
The state House on Wednesday pushed through a revenue plan with no major tax hikes. On Friday, Governor Wolf announced that because of a cash crunch, he would delay state payments. Monday, state Senators met to discuss the House revenue plan. Afterward, Republican Pat Browne, the Senate Appropriations chairman, spoke with reporters.
“As it tends to work in the General Assembly, the House had advanced their proposal, we had advanced ours, and we’re going to have to work together to come to a final solution — hopefully, sooner rather than later,” Browne said.
Given the House GOP’s aversion to taxes, sooner might be less likely. But the governor Monday reported progress in discussions with legislative leaders over the weekend.
Wolf says he believes a compromise can be reached in the coming days. The governor, however, has been expressing optimism about an imminent revenue agreement since before the budget was passed June 30th.