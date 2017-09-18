TRACKING JOSE: Tropical Storm Watch Canceled For Shore Points  | Coastal Flood Watch In Effect  

Mild Temps, Rain This Summer Should Make For Vibrant Autumn Leaves

By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Autumn, Fall Leaves, KYW Newsradio, Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you love the colors of autumn, you’re in luck. Mother Nature should put on quite a show this year.

The leaf colors should be rich and diverse, according to Anthony Aiello, director of horticulture and curator at Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill. He says it’s all in the weather.

“Good rain through the summer into September so the plants are well hydrated and not losing their leaves because of drought,” Aiello said. “And ideally you want that to shut off and have nice bright sunny days going into late September into October.

We still need those sunny days, but Aiello says the temperatures were mild this summer and that helps.

So look for abundant, vibrant leaf colors starting next month.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Guide To Big Two Autumn Getaways
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch