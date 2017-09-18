Mild Temps, Rain This Summer Should Make For Vibrant Autumn Leaves

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you love the colors of autumn, you’re in luck. Mother Nature should put on quite a show this year.
The leaf colors should be rich and diverse, according to Anthony Aiello, director of horticulture and curator at Morris Arboretum in Chestnut Hill. He says it’s all in the weather.
“Good rain through the summer into September so the plants are well hydrated and not losing their leaves because of drought,” Aiello said. “And ideally you want that to shut off and have nice bright sunny days going into late September into October.
We still need those sunny days, but Aiello says the temperatures were mild this summer and that helps.
So look for abundant, vibrant leaf colors starting next month.