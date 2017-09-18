Methacton School District Classes Canceled Tuesday Due To Teachers Strike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Classes are canceled again on Tuesday as teachers in the Methacton School District continue their strike.

Weekend contract negotiations between the teachers union and the school board broke down when both sides reached an impasse over health care premiums.

Dozens of educators picketed outside the high school and administration building on Monday.

The Methacton Education Association and the Methacton School District sound close to a deal on camera, but on paper, it’s a deeper divide.

“We can try and move things along in the right direction, and we believe we are, but it’s a tough road,” said Methacton School Board President Chris Boardman.

Despite the proposed salary increases of 17 percent over three years, teachers say any bottom line boost is wiped out due to the proposed increase to health premiums.

“The amount of take home pay that you’re going to get in your raise is not going to balance with the increase in health care,” said Diane Kernop, co-president of the Methacton Education Association.

Methacton school leaders say taxpayers won’t be saddled with skyrocketing costs.

“Methacton residential tax base will not support the kind of compensation increases seen in other school districts,” said Boardman.

Students could be off for two more weeks if they can’t nail down a resolution.

“Just to hope for school tomorrow and not have any more days off to cut into our breaks,” said freshman Michael Merola,

Junior Austin Eastmure added, “The only thing I could worry about is summer break and if it means our teachers get paid more, then I think it’s worth it.”

Both sides are in touch with a state mediator to help end the impasse.